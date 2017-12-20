Smith hauled in his second interception of the season in Sunday's 20-15 triumph over the Cardinals.

Smith also added three solo tackles and his sixth sack of the season to go along with the interception. The 25-year-old saw 58 defensive snaps (68.0 percent) in the contest. He will look to stay hot when the Redskins take on the Broncos in Week 16.

