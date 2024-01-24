Smith stacked up 28 tackles (28 solo), 8.0 sacks, four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries over 17 games in the 2023 season.

Smith played a little less than he did in 2022, but he still started every game and recorded at least 8.0 sacks for the fourth time in his five years with the Packers. Green Bay could decide to move on from Smith over the offseason, but they also could choose to retain the proven pass rusher.