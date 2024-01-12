Smith (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Smith has been hindered by an ankle injury over the last week or so, but it seems as if that issue won't stop him from suiting up in the Packers' wild-card affair. The veteran pass rusher has logged 41.5 sacks in his five-year tenure with Green Bay, and he'll look to cause problems for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense Sunday.