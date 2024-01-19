Smith (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's divisional round contest versus the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers official website reports.

Smith was considered a limited participant at the Packers' walk-through Wednesday and he followed it up with a limited practice session Thursday, apparently doing enough to shed an injury designation for Saturday's game. The linebacker recorded a sack and a pass deflection in Green Bay's 48-32 win over the Cowboys in the wild-card round.