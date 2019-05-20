Foster (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Monday's OTAs, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The injury happened on one of the first plays of 11-on-11 work at Washington's OTAs. According to Les Carpenter of The Washington Post, Foster was placed in an air cast on his left knee before being placed on the cart. There will be more information after Washington finishes practice for the day, but this appears to be a potentially significant injury for the third-year linebacker.