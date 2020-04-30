The Redskins have opted not to pick up Foster's (knee) fifth-year option, The Washington Post reports.

Foster has yet to play a down for Washington since the team controversially claimed him off waivers following his arrest and subsequent release from the 49ers amid domestic abuse allegations. He's not expected to face any punishment from the league at this time, so Foster could be in line to open the season as a starter, assuming his knee is in good shape by the time the regular season fires up.