Foster was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Washington hasn't listed the exact reason for the IR designation, but all indications seem to be because of the torn ACL and LCL that the linebacker suffered last May. As a result, Foster will not be eligible to play until the 2021 campaign.
