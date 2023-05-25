Patterson was waived by the Jaguars on Thursday.
Patterson handled kicking duties for all 17 Jaguars games last season, making 30 of his 35 field-goal attempts and 36 of his 37 extra-point tries. In a corresponding move, Jacksonville signed former Broncos kicker, Brandon McManus. Patterson will now work to find a new opportunity.
