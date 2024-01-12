Patterson was elevated from Cleveland's practice squad Friday and will kick in Saturday's wild-card round game against the Texans.

Patterson's elevation was expected after the Browns ruled Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) out for the playoff opener. While filling in for Hopkins over the last two games of the regular season, Patterson converted his only field-goal attempt from 33 yards and made six of seven PAT attempts. Earlier in the season, he made 15 of 17 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 PAT attempts for the Lions.