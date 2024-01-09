Patterson reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

For a second game in a row Sunday at Cincinnati, Patterson filled in at placekicker for Dustin Hopkins, making both point-after tries. Hopkins hasn't practiced since injuring his left hamstring during a Week 16 win at Houston, but he'll have opportunities to do so Tuesday through Thursday as the Browns prepare for Saturday's wild-card contest against the Texans on the road. Patterson would handle kicking duties again this weekend if Hopkins isn't able to suit up.