The Browns reverted Patterson to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

After joining Cleveland on Christmas Day, Patterson worked as the team's kicker in the final two weeks of the regular season and in the the wild-card loss to Houston this past Saturday. He attempted and made just one field goal -- a 33-yarder -- during that span and also went 8-for-9 on extra-point attempts. Dustin Hopkins was effective this season for the Browns before injuring his hamstring in Week 16 and will likely retain his role as the team's kicker in the final year of his current contract next season.