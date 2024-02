Patterson signed a reserve/future contract with the Jaguars on Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Brandon McManus, the Jaguars' current kicker, is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If he ultimately leaves for another opportunity, Patterson would become the team's only kicker. The 24-year-old converted 16-of-18 field-goals across 15 games this season between the Lions (13) and Browns (two), while also nailing 35-of-37 extra-points.