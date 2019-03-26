Rob Gronkowski: Retirement becomes official

The Patriots have officially placed Gronkowski on the team's reserve/retired list, NESN.com's Zack Cox reports.

Gronkowski announced Sunday via Instagram that he intended to retire from the NFL as a player and that was made official Tuesday. While replacing the star pass-catcher will be no easy task for the team, Gronkowski's departure frees up roughly $9 million in salary cap space for the Patriots, who will no doubt be looking at the draft as a path toward rebuilding their tight end corps. So soon after Gronkowski's announcement, it seems a tad silly to immediately speculate about a potential comeback, but it's worth noting that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, suggested that it wouldn't shock him if Gronkowski contemplates a return to the field at some point down the road.

