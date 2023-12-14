McClain had his suspension lifted by the league Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McClain was originally suspended in December of 2016 before being reinstated nearly three years later. He was subsequently released by the Cowboys, then suspended again in December of 2019. With his latest suspension now lifted, McClain is a free agent and is able to purse an opportunity with an NFL team. However, he's 34 years old and hasn't played in an NFL game since 2015, so his chances of latching on with an organization are more than slim.