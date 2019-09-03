McClain was released by the Cowboys on Monday, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

McClain was conditionally reinstated to the league over the weekend after not having played since 2015. Now 30, the former eighth-overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft has been suspended since December of 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

