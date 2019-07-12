Rolando McClain: Hoping for NFL return
McClain (suspension) wants to return to the NFL, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.
The No. 8 overall pick from the 2010 NFL Draft last played football in 2015 and was suspended indefinitely in December 2016 for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy. McClain will celebrate his 30th birthday this upcoming weekend, so he may have lost a step even if his off-field issues have been sorted out. He's been in contact with the NFL Players Association, starting the process toward reinstatement.
