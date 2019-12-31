Play

McClain was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

McClain was conditionally reinstated to the league prior to the regular season starting, but was released by the Cowboys a short time later. The former top-10 pick has not played in an NFL game since 2015.

