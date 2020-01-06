Play

Ron Parker: Hanging up cleats

Parker announced via his personal Twitter account that he's retiring.

Parker spent his first two seasons in the league between the Seahawks, Raiders and Panthers before signing with the Chiefs in 2013. He spent another year as a reserve before taking over as a starting safety for the next five seasons until he was cut following the 2018 campaign. Parker posted 397 tackles, eight sacks, 48 pass breakups and 11 interceptions in his career.

