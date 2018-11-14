Chiefs' Ron Parker: First sack since 2015

Parker totaled two tackles and one sack during Sunday's victory over Arizona.

Parker hasn't been used as a pass-rusher much over the last couple of seasons, but he was able to take down quarterback Jared Goff in what marked the veteran's first sack since 2015. While Parker's overall tackle total was a disappointment, he entered the game averaging 5.2 tackles per game and should have a good chance of reaching higher production in a Week 11 showdown against the Rams.

