Jordan (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Jordan produced three tackles while playing 86 percent of the snaps on defense in last week's win over the 49ers, but he's dealing with a back injury to start Week 11. The 2011 first-round pick has never missed a game in his NFL career, so if he's able to practice by the end of the week, he should have a good chance to play Sunday against the Falcons.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Gets to quarterback in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Leads team in tackles•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: First sack of 2020•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Good to go Sunday•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Recovering from core muscle surgery•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Gets to quarterback in loss•