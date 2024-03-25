Jordan is recovering from offseason surgery undergone to address an ankle injury that hampered him during the 2023 campaign, asgdsag reports.

Jordan suffered the ankle injury mid-November, and while he didn't subsequently miss any games, his defensive snap share did notably diminish down the stretch. The 13-year veteran has only missed two regular-season games in his NFL career, so recovering from an ankle procedure doesn't add any true concerns about his durability. Jordan has stated that he desires to suit up for the 2024 season, and with better injury luck, he could be set for a bounceback after finishing out 2023 with just two sacks across 17 games.