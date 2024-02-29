Jordan restructured his contract with the Saints on Thursday, which will save the team more than $9 million against the cap this season, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Details of Jordan's adjusted contract are still unknown, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. However, it appears he'll still get his guaranteed $13 million this season while deferring some non-guaranteed money toward next year. The veteran lineman played a career-low 731 defensive snaps in 2023, which also saw him compile a career-low 43 tackles and just two sacks.