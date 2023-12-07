Jordan (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Jordan suited up for Week 13 against the Lions -- despite not logging a single practice leading up to the contest -- and played a season-low 16 snaps and registered two tackles. He may not practice leading up to Sunday's game against the Panthers and still manage to play, though he could be on a limited snap count for the second straight week.
