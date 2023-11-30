Jordan (ankle) didn't participate in New Orleans' practice Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jordan sat out practice after injuring his ankle during last week's loss to the Falcons. If the 2011 first-round pick can't play against the Lions on Sunday, Tanoh Kpassagnon should start in his place.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Questionable to return•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records season-high tackles in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Limited in practice estimate•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Active in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Extended through 2025 season•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Restructures contract for 2023•