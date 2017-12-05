Robertson had three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's win against the Panthers. He also had a fumble recovery.

In addition to playing 47 of the Saints' 57 defensive snaps (82 percent) on Sunday, Robertson also saw eight plays on special teams. On one of those special teams snaps, Robertson was in the right place at the right time to recover a Kaelin Clay fumble on a Panthers punt return. While Robertson's performance this year has been up and down, he's playing a ton of snaps for New Orleans and his 51 total tackles still ranks fourth on the team, making Robertson worthy of starting consideration in many IDP leagues.