Saints' Craig Robertson: Not playing Monday
Robertson (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Texans, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.
Robertson was listed as questionable after being a limited practice participant throughout the week, but he won't suit up for the season opener. The starting defense is unlikely to feel his absence since he played only 88 defensive snaps in 16 games last season.
