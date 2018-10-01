Davis had 11 tackles (nine solo) and two sacks in Sunday's win against the Giants.

Davis' career high is five sacks, achieved last season with the Jets, so Sunday's performance was a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners. While owners probably should not expect Davis to rack up sacks, the Saints' starting middle linebacker has proven to be an excellent source of tackles, as he has 37 total tackles through four games. The Saints are on bye in Week 5 before hosting the Redskins in Week 6.