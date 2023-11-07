Davis recorded 10 tackles (eight solo), including a sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Davis was a limited participant in practice leading up to Week 9 with a knee injury, but it didn't seem to bother him Sunday as he played all 64 defensive snaps. He forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter while sacking Tyson Bagent which was recovered by the Saints and ultimately iced the game. Davis continues to be productive in his 12th season in the NFL and is leading the Saints' defense in total tackles (65) and second in sacks (three) through nine games this season.