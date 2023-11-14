Davis recorded nine total tackles (six solo), including one sack and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Davis was the Saints' leading tackler for the third week in a row, bringing his season total up to 73 tackles. The All-Pro linebacker also came up big with a sack in the third quarter that pushed the Vikings out of field goal range and kept New Orleans within striking distance. Davis leads the Saints in total tackles on the year, and he's expected to continue being a focal point on one of the best defenses in the NFL as the season goes on.