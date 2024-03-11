Davis and New Orleans agreed to terms Monday to restructure the final year of his contract into a new two-year, $17.25 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis' new two-year contract additionally includes $13.25 million in injury guarantees, while his initial deal included none. The 35-year-old veteran could now well be positioned to finish his NFL career with the Saints, though he's still playing at an extremely high level. Davis' tackling output isn't usually high enough to provide him consistent fantasy value outside of big plays, though he did tally 121 stops (74 solo) in 2023, the second-largest mark of his career.