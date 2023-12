Davis compiled eight tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection during New Orleans' 28-6 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Davis finished second on the team in tackles in addition to recording a sack for the third time in his past five games played. The 2012 third-round pick is once again having a productive season as he's now racked up 91 tackles (57 solo), with 5.5 sacks, in 13 games played.