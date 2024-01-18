Davis appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 regular season, totaling 121 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Davis maintained his elite level of play in 2023, tallying over 100 tackles for the seventh season in a row. The 35-year-old also logged the most tackles since his career-best 2017 campaign (135) with the Jets, and he matched his career high for sacks in a season, which he set just last season. Davis played every regular season game for 11th time in his 12-year career, but he's currently slated to hit free agency this coming offseason.