Sanders caught one of three targets for 18 yards in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

Sanders dropped his first target of the game, then failed to connect with quarterback Drew Brees on his second. Those both came in the first quarter, yet Sanders' next look didn't come until New Orleans' final drive of the game in garbage time. Even without superstar wideout Michael Thomas (ankle) available, Sanders was hardly involved in the passing game, and he now sports just 33 yards through his first two games for the Saints. Whether Thomas plays in Week 3 versus the Packers or not, all parties will be desperate to get more out of Sanders going forward.