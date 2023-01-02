Benjamin notched two carries for 10 yards and hauled in his only target for nine yards while playing six offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-10 victory against the Eagles.

Benjamin saw his first action on offense since signing with the Saints in mid-December. He ultimately served a sparing role behind top rushers Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, as these two accounted for 30 of the team's 35 rushing attempts. Benjamin's three touches did outpace fellow backup running back David Johnson (zero), though neither played more than eight offensive snaps Week 17. Both Benjamin and Johnson should once again see extremely limited workloads Week 18 unless the Saints choose to rest starters after they were officially eliminated from playoff contention Sunday.