Benjamin appears to have torn his Achilles during Saturday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Benjamin joined the Saints last December and quickly became important depth, with the running back room depleted due to various injuries. The 2020 seventh-round pick was expected to reprise a similar role in 2023 prior to Saturday's injury. Expect Dwayne Washington and possibly another player not currently on the team's roster to compete for one of the final roster spots ahead of Week 1.