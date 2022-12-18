Benjamin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Benjamin was claimed off waivers by the Saints on Wednesday, but he'll remain inactive for his first contest with New Orleans. Dwayne Washington (coach's decision) is also inactive and Mark Ingram (knee) is out for the season, leaving David Johnson as the only active backup behind Alvin Kamara. However, the versatile Taysom Hill figures to garner a few rushing attempts as well.