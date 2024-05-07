Haener appears to be the early frontrunner to serve as the QB2 for the Saints this offseason, John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Haener was suspended for the first six games of his 2023 campaign and has yet to make his NFL debut. But, the 6-foot-1 signal caller should have a chance to establish himself as QB2 after New Orleans made several changes at the quarterback position this offseason. Last year's No.2 QB Jameis Winston signed with the Colts in March. Meanwhile, the Saints signed veteran backup Nathan Peterman and fourth-year quarterback Kellen Mond this offseason before selecting Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Carr is still clearly set as the starter, but the competition for QB2 figures to be wide open this offseason. Haener's experience within the Saints' quarterback room should give him an immediate leg up on Peterman, Mond and Rattler. 33-year-old Taysom Hill is also listed as a quarterback by the Saints, but he's better described as a multi-use player who regularly slots in at positions across the offense and special teams. It's highly unlikely that the team will carry more than three quarterbacks on the active roster during the 2024 campaign. Therefore, it will be worth monitoring how this competition shapes up during offseason workouts and training camp while projecting this quarterback depth chart.