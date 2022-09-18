Landry brought in four of five targets for 25 yards in the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The veteran was notably quieter in the Week 2 defeat than in the opener versus the Falcons (7-114 on nine targets). Landry's numbers were much more reminiscent of the possession role he's increasingly played in his last few seasons, and he's likely to continue serving as a complementary option versus the Panthers in a Week 3 road matchup.
