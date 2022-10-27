Landry (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
In what's become a recurring trend, both Landry and Michael Thomas (foot) were spectators for practice. Thomas hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering his foot injury Week 3, while Landry has managed only a pair of limited practices since he last played Week 4. Barring a dramatic turnaround in terms of activity Friday, both Landry and Thomas will be poised to miss their fourth and fifth consecutive games, respectively, when the Saints host the Raiders on Sunday.