Kirkwood played 25 of the Saints' 72 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 20 yards on three targets in Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Falcons.

Re-signed during the Saints' Week 11 bye after New Orleans lost Michael Thomas (knee) to injured reserve, Kirkwood ended up stepping into a more prominent role than anticipated Sunday. Kirkwood saw elevated snaps in part due to starting wideouts Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps) exiting early due to injuries, but the 28-year-old was still able to outpace fellow reserve receivers A.T. Perry (one catch for seven yards on two targets) and Lynn Bowden (no catches on two targets) in terms of production. With Thomas on IR for at least three more games and Olave and Shaheed perhaps at risk of missing time, Kirkwood could have a path to a top-three role at receiver Week 13 against the Lions.