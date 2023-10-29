Kirkwood (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Kirkwood played in the first seven games of the season as a depth wide receiver and has one catch on four targets for four yards. For Sunday's contest against the Colts, the Saints have opted to sit Kirkwood in favor of fellow receiver A.T. Perry, who will be making his first appearance of the year.
More News
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Sees one target Week 1•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Inks one-year extension•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Serves as depth piece in 2022•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Signed to active roster•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Returns to practice squad•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Will be active Sunday•