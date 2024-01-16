Kirkwood caught five of nine targets for 37 yards and one touchdown across 13 games during the 2023 regular season.

Kirkwood played in a career-high 13 games, and his 225 offensive snaps tied his previous career high from his 2018 rookie campaign. The 30-year-old also caught a touchdown for the first time since 2018; but, he still failed to log more than five receptions for the fifth year in a row, totaling just 11 catches in 23 games during this span. Kirkwood signed a one-year, $1.01 million contract with the Saints in February of 2023, and he was released before re-signing with the team shortly thereafter in mid-November. He should be set to hit free agency this coming offseason.