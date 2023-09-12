Kirkwood logged zero receptions (on one target) for zero yards during Sunday's 16-15 victory against the Titans.

Kirkwood was targeted on a deep pass from Derek Carr in the third quarter, but he was essentially invisible while playing 22 offensive snaps Sunday. The veteran role player was the only Saints only other available wideout aside from the team's starting trio of Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed. Barring injuries elsewhere, Kirkwood figures to see fringe, if any, usage this season, especially when/if rookie A.T. Perry (coach's decision) is active or Tre'Quan Smith (groin) returns from IR in the coming weeks.