Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Huge game in Week 6

Vaccaro had four tackles (three solo), three pass defenses, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown in Sunday's win against the Lions.

Vaccaro was benched for poor play in Week 2 but he has been a different player since then. In the last three games since that benching, the Saints' starting strong safety has recorded two picks, defended five passes, and notched 14 total tackles. In addition, his first-quarter fumble recovery in the end zone was the first touchdown of his NFL career. Vaccaro has played every defensive snap for New Orleans in each of the last three games and should continue to be a quality IDP option in most leagues.