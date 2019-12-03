Play

Alonso is considered day-to-day after leaving last Thursday's game with a thigh injury, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Alonso's status for this week's game against the 49ers remains up in the air, but more should be known on his potential availability when the Saints resume practice Wednesday. Manti Te'o signed to bolster the team's linebacker depth, in the meantime.

