Saints' Kurt Coleman: Lands in Big Easy

The Saints signed Coleman on Monday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Coleman has progressed from a seventh-round selection of the Eagles in 2009 to a regular starting safety with three separate organizations. He spent the last three seasons with the Panthers, averaging 6.2 tackles per game while notching 11 interceptions (two for touchdowns) and two sacks in 42 contests. None of those picks and sacks happened in 2017, though, as he tended to a number of injuries. Cut loose at the end of February, Coleman will effectively replace unrestricted free agent Kenny Vaccaro, who earned the third-most defensive snaps (65.2 percent) among Saints safeties last year behind Marcus Williams (90.5) and Vonn Bell (74.2).