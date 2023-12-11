Bowden hauled in all four targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 28-6 victory over Carolina.

Bowden continued to fill in for injured starter Rashid Shaheed (thigh), who was inactive for the second game in a row Week 14. The latter wideout has been a big playmaker as both a downfield receiver and an explosive threat after the catch. In his absence, Bowden has mostly just filled in as a receiving target on screens and passes at-or-near the line of scrimmage to go along with punt-return responsibilities. The 26-year-old did record the Saints' second-longest play from scrimmage with a 15-yard reception in the fourth quarter, and he logged their second-most targets behind No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (five) and running back Alvin Kamara (five). This goes to show the severe shortcomings in the team's passing offense, and it doesn't look like Bowden will be able to replicate Shaheed's overall receiving value even if he remains sidelined Week 15 against the Giants.