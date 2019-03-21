Saints' Marcus Sherels: Signs with Saints
Sherels signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sherels had spent his entire nine-year career with the Vikings prior to signing with the Saints. A backup for most of his career, he'll figure to provide the Saints secondary depth while also contributing on special teams.
