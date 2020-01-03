Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Re-signed by Vikings
The Vikings signed Sherels to a contract Friday.
Sherels' opportunity to rejoin Minnesota's roster comes following the placement of Mike Hughes (neck) on injured reserve. The special-teams ace stands to take over as the team's top punt returner, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. The 32-year-old previously spent nine consecutive seasons with the Vikings after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2010.
