Sherels (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve with an injury settlement Sunday.

Sherels was set to miss the entire season after being placing on IR prior to Saturday's roster deadline, but he'll now be free to sign elsewhere once he recovers from the undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old signed with the Saints in March after spending the previous nine seasons as a return specialist for the Vikings.

